Georgia Ann Hunka Seals
With heavy hearts, we announce that Georgia Ann Hunka Seals, most recently of Austin, Texas, passed away on May 29, 2021, at the age of 95.
Georgia was born in Temple, Texas, on December 27, 1925, to Rosalie and Henry Hunka. She was raised in Bell County on a family farm. Georgia met her husband, Bill Seals, at the Bell County Fair in 1940, and they married in 1944. After stints in Dallas and Hamlin, Texas, Georgia and Bill settled in Orange, Texas. Georgia and Bill enjoyed an uncommon love affair and were devoted parents to Carol and Henry. In Orange, Georgia enjoyed being a homemaker, helping to manage Bill’s dental practice, and being an active member of and volunteer in the community and at 9th and Elm Church of Christ. Georgia and Bill returned to their childhood roots and retired to Belton, Texas, where she continued her volunteer work with Belton Church of Christ and Lifeline Chaplaincy. We think Georgia most loved to be called “Grandmom” and enjoyed spending time with and doting on her grandkids, Shirin and Bobby, and great-grandkids, Ethan, Leighton and Everett.
Georgia was predeceased by her parents, Rosalie Kamas Hunka and Henry Hunka; husband, William Solon Seals; and sister, Doris Hunka Lee. Georgia is survived by her children, Carol Ann Seals Headrick (JB) and William Henry Seals (Ann); sister, Carolyn Hunka Kent (Jim); grandchildren Kathryn Shirin Pourmand Nordick (Greg) and Robert Aaron Seals (Ashley); and great-grandchildren Ethan William Nordick, Leighton Olivia Seals and Everett Weston Seals.
We are confident that no one has ever had an unkind word to say about Georgia, and she will be deeply missed by her family, including numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless friends and acquaintances.
Services will be held at Belton Church of Christ on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastern European Mission (Home - Eastern European Mission (eem.org) and Lifeline Chaplaincy (Home - Lifeline Chaplaincy).
Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
