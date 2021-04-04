Services for David Lee Wambolt, 84, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Wambolt died March 26 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Windsor, Colo., to David Lee and Margaret Henrietta Miller Wambolt. He married Janet Eileen Bolley on Aug. 16, 1959, in Ft. Collins, Colo. He worked for Gates Rubber Co. and Amax Mining in Colorado. He also worked for the Turf & Trail John Deere dealership in Colorado. He was a member of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a member of Applewood Baptist Church in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Tim Wambolt of Oklahoma and Troy Wambolt of Colorado; two daughters, Cherie Wambolt of Temple and Chonda Hallam of Colorado; a sister, Karen Mooney of Canada; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral in Temple is in charge of arrangements.