BELTON — Services for Virginia Madge Wendler Arnold, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Nick Withers officiating.
Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartlett.
Mrs. Arnold died Sunday, May 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Youngsport to James Jackson and Millie Louise Mitchell Turnbo. She married Wallace Wendler on Dec. 16, 1947, in Belton. He preceded her in death in 2001. She later married Jess Arnold in February 2009. He preceded her in death in 2011. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Survivors include three sons, John Wayne Wendler and Jack Fritz Wendler, both of Holland, and Jerrod Wade Wendler of Vernon; three daughters, Jimmie Alice Bratton of Salado, Sue Williams of Troy and Joan Leslie Landes of Richards; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any humane society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.