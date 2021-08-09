Larry Lee Barton, 70, of Temple died Monday, Aug. 9, at a local care center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with Greg Nichols officiating.
Mr. Barton was born Jan. 5, 1951, to Riley Lee Barton and Jean Elizabeth Shafer in Temple. He attended Mesquite High School and Temple High School. He began his career with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as a maintenance man and painter in 1979, and retired after 31 years.
Survivors include two sons, Jason Barton and Jonathan Barton; two sisters, Tara Youngblood and Dana Martin; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.