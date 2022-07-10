Leo Max Bender, age 71 of Temple, passed from this life Sunday, July 3, 2022, at home. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Leo was born on January 9, 1951, to Lester Dee and Hertha Marie Bender in Big Spring, Texas. He married Patty Bender on August 25, 1984. Leo received his Associates Degree with a Master Peace Officer License and proudly served his community as a Police Officer for 32 years. After retiring, he greatly enjoyed driving a school bus and was owner of Greenthumb Lawn Service. Above all, Leo loved his family, especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, L.D. Bender.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patty Bender; brother, Benny Bender; sisters, Dolores Jamison, and Charlotte (Lotte) Phipps; sons, Lee Bender (Stacy), and Ryan Bender; daughters, Michelle Hoffman, and Lesley Blount (Nick); grandchildren, Christian Hoffman, Elizabeth Hoffman, Alex Hoffman, Trae Bender, Seth Bender, Clara Bender, Vinnie Blount, Nicholas Blount, Catherine Blount, and Maddison Bender; and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S. W., Lilburn, Georgia, 30047.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, especially Tiffany, Amy, and Maggie.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.