Services for Adam “Boo Jay” Jay Bailey, 50, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, at Crestview Church of Christ in Temple.
Mr. Bailey died Sunday, Feb. 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 6, 1972, to J.K. and Vernell Bailey in Cameron. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron. He attended Bethel AME Church in Cameron and Crestview Church of Christ in Temple. He married Sylvia Williams on March 4, 2002. He worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife; two stepsons, Clinton Johnson, and Preston Johnson; one stepdaughter, Sylethia Johnson; two brothers, J.D. Bailey, and Andrew Bailey; two sisters, Verna Bailey, and Dale Bailey; and three grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.