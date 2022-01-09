Christopher Cecil Jones
Christopher Cecil Jones, 48, of Belton passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at a local hospital.
There will be no services or memorial because that was his wishes. He wanted to be cremated. His family asked that since there will be no celebration of life, that you celebrate him in your daily lives. We all know that if we took a moment to act like Christopher, the world would be a kinder, brighter, and better place.
Christopher Cecil Jones was born on January 22, 1973, to James and Linda Jones. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Belton. He was a hairstylist for most of his life and owned Alchemy Salon in Temple. He loved costumes and theatrics. Chris was a once in a lifetime human. Perhaps he was just too kind and special for this world. If you had the privilege of meeting him just once, then you were touched by him. For those of us lucky enough to have him in our lives, our worlds have been forever changed for the better for knowing such a sweet, loving, and eternally good soul. Hair and hearts are hurting everywhere.
The family suggests if you want to donate somewhere that you donate in his name to an organization that helps animals or supports the LGBTQ plus community as these were causes close to his heart.
He is preceded by his grandfather, Orbie Hairston on November 18, 2016.
He is survived by his mother, Linda and stepfather, Lonnie Jordan of Nolanville; his father, James Jones of Indiana; one sister, Lisha Coleman of Austin; his grandmother, Joella Hairston of Temple; his Aunt, Elizabeth Hairston of Temple one niece, Sophia Kirby of Port Aransas; his beloved, emotional support dog Mr. Todd; numerous family and friends.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
