Sandra Ann Jimenez (Sandie)
Our beloved sister, Sandra Ann Jimenez (Sandie), passed from this earth to glory on June 20, 2022 at the age of 66. When the doctors had given her 3 months, she put herself in the Lord’s hands, giving thanks for every day, and 4 more years were given to her.
Sandie is survived by her beloved chihuahua, Paloma and sisters, Lupe Martinez, Suzanne Strege, Jessica Booth and her husband, Brian Booth, Cynthia Provost and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Sandie was born in Temple, Texas on June 8, 1956 to Jesus and Amparo Jimenez. She graduated from Temple College with a degree in Business. She also graduated from the School of Hard Knocks where she received her PHD in Street Smarts & Learning the Hard Way with a minor in Picking Yourself Up by the Bootstraps.
Sandie was a loving daughter, dog mom, sister, and friend. She was a devoted caretaker to her mother Amparo.
Sandie was a talented artist, her mediums of glass mosaic and charcoal gave her the perspective that not all is in black and white, but that there is color throughout this life.
In her early 20’s she explored outside of the box and traveled the U.S. from coast to coast. She lived in New York and California before returning to Temple. Sandie loved dancing and from Country to Disco to Rock & Roll, she was a constant on the dance floor.
She was a stand up comedian performing daily, until her illness eventually forced her to become a sit-down comedian. Throughout her illness she never stopped trying to share joy and positivity, to make everyone around her laugh or, at the very least, to bring a smile to their faces.
Sandie had been a Volunteer Firefighter with the California Forestry Dept. where she helped fight the historic Laguna Beach fire of 1993. She dabbled in flipping houses where she worked as a contractor and interior design specialist. She was a skilled CNC machinist until her retirement. Not being one to be idle, she often volunteered as an elections worker expressing how important it was to vote! Her work ethic was always evident in her many careers, and her lifelong friendships were steadfast. She was honest to a fault, with all the best intentions.
Throughout her life Sandie was a spiritual person. Her spirituality took her in many directions from exploring her Native American roots (Comanche), her Catholic upbringing, and finally re-dedicating her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She found great comfort and strength in reading her Bible. She woke every morning giving Thanks to GOD and happily shared the Lord’s Love by sending daily texts of prayers and Bible verses with her friends and family members. Those blessings will be sorely missed.
We know she loved us because she never hesitated to tell us. We can still feel her touch in our hearts. She left us with memories to last until we meet again. Sandie Jimenez is loved by us and loved by the Lord.
Paid Obituary