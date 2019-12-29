Travis Justin Miller (T-Mill)
Travis Justin Miller (T-Mill) of Granger, Texas was taken from family and friends as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident on December 23, 2019.
Travis was born June 28, 2002 at Fort Hood to proud parents Brock and Careta Miller. He grew up in the Granger Community where he had a bright smile and an open heart for everybody. He was a senior at Granger High School where he cherished being a teammate in football, basketball, baseball and tennis. While in high school he excelled in auto mechanics technical education classes. He received the Mechanic of the Year Award for school year 2018-2019 in the Granger High School Career and Technical Education Program. That love motivated him to join the US Army under its Early Entry Program as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He had taken an Oath of Office as a solider on December 16. Travis was a part-time cashier at the H.E.B. store in Taylor, Texas, where he greeted everyone with a warm smile and a friendly hello. All were impressed by his extraordinary politeness (Yes Sir and Yes Ma’am). He enjoyed hunting with his school friends, as well as fishing and playing golf with his Uncle Kirk. He loved tilling the soil and operating farm tractors. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America, serving one year as Sentinel.
He is survived by his parents; three sisters, Kaisa Miller of Loris, South Carolina; Kiara Miller of College Station, Texas; and Clarissa Miller of Granger; one brother, Brock Miller Jr. (Danielle) of Vogelweh Air Force Base, Germany. Also surviving are his grandparents, Dennis and Pennie Miller of Heppner, Oregon; Chuck and Jane Humphrey of Pocatello, Idaho; and Kat Pinckney of Harker Heights, Texas. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Whitehead.
You will be missed forever, Sweet Boy.
A memorial service will be held at 5 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Recreation Center in Granger. The family requests memorials be sent to Granger National Bank, Granger, Texas, 76530.
Paid Obituary