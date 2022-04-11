BELTON — Services for Marilyn M. Ryan, 84, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Ryan died Friday, April 8, at a Temple care facility.
She was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Holstein, Iowa, to Harry and Eleanor Lohff Stoneking. She received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Kansas in 1967. She worked as a registered nurse until 1971. She later worked as an office manager and an assistant for law firms. She lived in Frisco for 25 years prior to moving to Central Texas in 2015. She was a member of Frisco United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a niece and several nephews.