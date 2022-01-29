BELTON — Service for Leon Earl Hilton, 73, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby.
Mr. Hilton died Thursday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 10, 1948, in Utah to Joseph Dean and Joan Walker Hilton. He married Sundee Smith on Aug. 15, 1969.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Rick Hilton of Temple, Brent Hilton of Georgetown, Travis Hilton of Salado and Brad Anderson; his father; three brothers, Lynn Hilton, Arlen Hilton and Larry Hilton; two sisters, Jodi Sirkel and Pauline Peterson; and 11 grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.