Services for Colten James Jackson, 29, of Sachse, TX, formerly of Beebe, Arkansas will be 2PM, Thursday at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, Salado with Donnie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at the Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Colten died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Ennis, TX. He was born on January 23, 1990 in Nacogdoches, TX to Jimmy and Deanna Jackson.
Colten graduated from Beebe High School in 2008. He attended Watermark Church in Plano and worked as a plumber in the Dallas area.
Colten is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Jackson; his grandfather, Jim Jackson and his uncle, Richard Beckham. Survivors include his sister, Erika Jackson, his mother, Deanna Boyer and step-father, Allen Boyer, as well as step-sisters: Autum Helvering, Ashley Hill and Tamara Long; step-brother, Philip Boyer. He also leaves many loved cousins, extended family and friends.
Broecker Funeral of Salado is in charge of the arrangements.