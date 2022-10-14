Services for Kenneth Earl Sellers, 80, of Moody, will be 10 a.m. today at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery graveside.
Mr. Sellers died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in San Antonio. He was a member of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. For civilian work he was a member of Flat Baptist Church as Sunday school teacher and owned his own general contracting business.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Aaron Sellers of Temple; a son, John Boyd of Gatesville; two daughters, Barbara Spencer of Georgetown, Mary Calkins-Kalkwarf of Round Rock; 8 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.