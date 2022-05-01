Mary Haley
Our dear mother Mary Haley sadly passed away on 17 April 2022, at the age of 83. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was well-loved by family and community members of her hometown of Paris, Texas.
She was predeceased by loving husband Billy Haley, daughter, Jan Wright, and sons Kenneth Haley, and Dale Haley, and survived by daughter, Karen Haley-Dungan, and son, David Haley and 14 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mary’s honor at 1:00 pm on 15 May 2022 at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home.
In support of Mom’s great love for children the family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
