ROCKDALE — Services for Wanda Marie Cooksey, 67, of Rockdale will be live streamed at 11 a.m. today on Phillips & Luckey’s Facebook page, with Abel Mosley Sr. officiating.
Mrs. Cooksey died Saturday, Feb. 27.
She was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Gloster, La., to Eva Mae and Early D. Mosley. She was a high school graduate. She married Albert Cooksey Jr. She lived in Rockdale. She retired as a teacher, having taught at Rockdale Junior High School in the special education department. Upon retiring she became a substitute teacher.
Survivors include two sons, Moiselle and Desmoin; a daughter, Tyrah; her parents; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation and viewing will be 9-10:30 a.m. today at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.