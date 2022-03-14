BELTON — Private services for Christopher M. Georg, 49, of Belton will be held at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Georg died Thursday, March 10, at an Austin hospital.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1972, in Temple. He was a member of the Heritage Country Church of Salado. He graduated from Faith Christian Academy as valedictorian in the class of 1990. He attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also attended Central Texas College in Killeen. He was a Free Mason.
Survivors include his parents, David and Norma Georg Jackson; two daughters, Alexis Wynn of California and Danica Georg of Temple; two sisters, Pam Knox of Oklahoma and Melinda Jackson of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.