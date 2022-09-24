Oscar Martinez
Funeral services for Oscar Martinez, 68, of Little River - Academy will be held 10:00 AM Monday, September 26, 2022, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church with Jared Burt officiating. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Dossman Funeral Home.
Oscar was called to his heavenly home at his residence on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 10, 1954, in Nixon to Antonio and Ella Martinez. He was a graduate of Academy High School. While attending school there, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Sandra White, on August 13, 1973. Oscar and Sandra had two sons, Damon and Jason.
Oscar and the family enjoyed camping, snow and water skiing, dominos, fishing, and all things outdoors. He fiercely loved his family which continued down to grandkids and great grandkids.
Oscar was a long time member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Greeter. He used his God given gift of compassion and friendliness as a greeter to meet all who walked through the doors of Taylor’s Valley.
He retired from Academy ISD in 2019 after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was a Bumblebee through and through. He treated the faculty and students of Academy ISD as family. Oscar treated everyone with love. Living his life according to one of his favoritescriptures. “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” John 13:34
Our family would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all the healthcare professionals both at Scott & White and MD Anderson that treated Oscar during the 35 months of his fight with AML. Without their efforts and God’s grace, we would not have had the precious time we had with him.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sandra Martinez, two sons and their wives, Damon and Tonya Martinez and Jason and Michelle Martinez; one brother Kelly Martinez and wife Jennifer; two sisters Adel Vriseno and husband Raymond, and Norma Terry; four grandchildren, Madison Martinez, Cody Martinez, Sophie Martinez and Olivia Martinez; and two great grandchildren Emma Rose and Mia Mae. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Billie White.
Memorials may be made to The Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Reach Campaign
Paid Obituary