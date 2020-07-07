James went to be with his LORD on July 1, 2020.
James was born April 4, 1995 in Fort Hood Texas, to his birth mother, Charlene Planelles. He grew up in Academy TX, graduating from Academy High School and was fully involved in his church. The last 4 years James resided in Fort Worth. He leaves behind his parents, Lawrence and Melissa Perkins; brother, Jacob Powell, wife Lauren and daughter Harper; his brother Josiah Powell; his Uncle Brooks and Aunt Jennifer Davis, their children, Savannah, Mason and Sable.
Funeral sevices Wednesday July 8, 2020,11:00am Bethel Church 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop, Temple TX 76502