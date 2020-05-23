Services for Jon Paul Faucett, 56, of Round Rock and formerly of Temple will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Faucett died Monday, May 18, at a local hospital.
He was born May 18, 1964, in Temple to Coy B. and Tressia Jewel Smith Faucett. He was a member of Impact Church in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Valarie Coleman; a brother, Gary Faucett; and two sisters, Deidra Vittek and Cindy Woodell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.