Private family services for Roberta Bottomley, 82, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Bottomley died Tuesday, Feb. 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 10, 1940, to William and Marion Thorne in Reedsburg, Wis.
Survivors include two sons, David William Stolp and Dale Russell Stolp; five daughters, Donna Marie Schlaeger, Deborah Ann Stolp, DeAnne Marion Leonard, Diane Jennifer Chadwick and Linda Marie Williams; four brothers, David Thorne, John Thorne, Kern Thorne and Mike Thorne; a sister, Linda Krefting-Thorne; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.