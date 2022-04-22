BELTON — Services for Ray Dell Doughty, 66, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Doughty died Monday, April 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 16, 1955, in Pasadena to Elmer Ray and Chloe Pyburn Doughty. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a truck driver. He worked for Dominos.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie Moore Doughty.
Survivors include a son, Kenndley Doughty of Temple; a brother, Chuck Boyd of Pasadena; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.