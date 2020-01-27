BELTON — Services for Johnie Elmer Corbin, 76, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Walling officiating.
Mr. Corbin died Saturday, Jan. 11, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Little River-Academy to Lillie and E.C. Buddy Corbin. He worked as a foreman.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Neves Corbin of Belton; a son, James Edward Corbin of Belton; two daughters, Donna JoAnn Corbin of Gatesville and Janice Corbin Montgomery of Fort Worth; a sister, Linda Corbin Cousins Lipuma; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.