LaVerne F. Vanicek of Temple, TX passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 in a hospice care facility in Dallas, TX with her family at her side.
LaVerne unselfishly provided and cared for her family with unwavering strength. A quality we can only hope to have gained and strive to practice as we continue our lives. She will be missed but never forgotten. We have been truly blessed by having her as our mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
LaVerne was born on July 10, 1928 to Jerry and Mary
Machat Schiller in the Meeks Community near Temple. LaVerne was baptized on December 28, 1928 and confirmed on July 19, 1942 at Ocker Brethren Church in Zabcikville. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1945.
On September 15, 1946, LaVerne was united in marriage to Johnie L. Vanicek at the home of the late Rev. F. J. Kostohryz in Temple. LaVerne and Johnie became members of First Lutheran Church in Temple in 1949. She was very active in the life and activities of the church, serving on various committees. She was also an active member of SPJST Lodge No. 47, Seaton, for many years. Together they owned and operated J. L. Vanicek Construction Company, where she was a bookkeeper, retiring in 1980.
LaVerne and Johnie enjoyed camping and deer hunting with friends and family and traveled all over the United States. They also enjoyed being with the many friends they made during their years of involvement with the SPJST.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 and by her parents; her sister, Lorine Fuchs; and her brother, Jerry D. Schiller. Survivors include a son, Brian Vanicek and wife, Debbie, of McKinney, TX; two daughters, Becky Sutter and husband, Paul, of Belton, TX and Beth Giniewicz and husband, James, of Plano, TX; two grandsons, Bradley Sutter and wife, Sarah, of Porter, TX and Jason Sutter of Temple, TX; and one great granddaughter, Sadie Sutter, of Porter, TX.
Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating. Memorial service will be streamed via facebook live at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020. Burial will be at Bellwood Memorial Cemetery in Temple.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 1515
W. Adams, Temple, TX 76504 or to Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas (www.faithpreshospice.org).
