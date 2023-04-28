Services for Diana Lou Cannon, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tom Popelka officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Cannon died Monday, April 24.
She was born March 24, 1939, in Flat to Odis E. and Mary E. Dixon Lambright. She graduated from Temple High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked as a teacher and retired from Ellison High School in Killeen. She married Don Cannon on Oct. 5, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Paul Cannon of Cypress; a daughter, Joanna Cannon Soles of Carrollton; a sister, Mary Jo Kinnaman of Westfield, Ind.; a brother, Jan Lambright of Temple; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tom Popelka Ministries, 4706 Spanish Oak Road in Temple, TX 76502.