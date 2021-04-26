Services for Janie Castillo, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Castillo died Friday, April 3.
She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Temple to Ernesto Sr. and Felipa Hernandez Castillo. She graduated from Temple High School in 1952. She received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University in Denton. She received a master’s degree Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich. She served in the U.S. Air Force. She worked for the Department of Defense Education Activity.
Survivors include a brother, Edward Castillo of Seguin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Henry Castillo Scholarship at Temple College Foundation at https://foundation.templejc.edu/donations.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.