ROCKDALE — Services for James Lee McWhorter, 85, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. McWhorter died Saturday, Feb. 12, in Cameron.
He was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Amarillo to R.D. and Ruby Vance McWhorter. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1955. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He served in the U.S. Army as a reserve warrant office in intelligence. He worked at several agencies in Amarillo and Austin. He worked for the state of Texas at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in Austin, where he served as assistant commissioner for administration. He retired from the Coordinating Board in August 2000. He also raised cattle.
Survivors include his wife, Shayne McWhorter of Rockdale; a son, David McWhorter of Tomball; two daughters, Kelly Shows of Garden Ridge and Molly Jean Frazier of Omaha, Neb.; a sister, Jane McWhorter of San Marcos; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 S.W. 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101; or to any charity.