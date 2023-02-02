CAMERON — Services for John Malcom Johnson, 86, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Friday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 29, 1936, in Cameron to Rube and Marie Loscher Johnson. He was the founder and builder of the Old Town Cameron train layout. He married Frances Hembree. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2017; and by a daughter, Carmen Johnson, in 2007.
Survivors include a son, Malcom Edward Johnson of Bryan; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Town Cameron.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.