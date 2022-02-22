Johnny C. Kelsey Sr.
Johnny C. Kelsey Sr., 75, of Temple, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Don Fulton will officiate. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Kelsey was born July 1, 1946, in Troy to Elmore and Minnie Davis Kelsey. He grew up in the Temple area and moved to Houston in 1975. He married Ruth Tumlinson on January 13, 1978. He worked for Champion Papers in Pasadena for 33 years. He was a member of the AFL-CIO.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kelsey of Temple; two sons, Johnny Kelsey Jr. and Matthew Kelsey and wife Terri both of Temple; one daughter, Jennifer Malecki and husband Jim of Houston; one sister, Nora Riley of Temple; two grandchildren, Andrew Malecki and Makayla Malecki.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, at the funeral home.
