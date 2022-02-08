BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Imelda I. Sharp, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Mrs. Sharp died Friday, Jan. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 15, 1947, in San Antonio to Alejandro F. and Isabel P. Pena. She married Ronald Sharp on Sept. 16, 1967, in San Antonio. They moved to Temple in 1982. She worked for more than 20 years for CPS in Bell County. She was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, and by a son, Donald Sharp, in 2007.
Survivors include a son, Ronald Arvell Sharp II of Temple; two brothers, Alex Pena of Saint Hedwig and Hector Pena of Ohio; a sister, Irma Herrera of San Antonio; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “The Foster Children’s Rainbow Room,” Bell County Child Welfare Board, P.O. Box 2423, Harker Heights, TX 76548.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.