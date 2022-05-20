ROCKDALE — Services for Melvin Mitchell, 83, of Dayton, Ohio, will be noon Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Coydell Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Mitchell died Monday, May 9, at a Dayton hospital.
He was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Hoxie to Curt Sr. and Dorothy Mitchell. He attended Thorndale schools. He married Josephine Cook in 1963. He was a pastor.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Williams of Trotwood, Ohio, and Gwendolyn Mitchell of Fairbanks, Alaska; two sons, Melvin Mitchell Jr. of Cedar Hill and Roderick “Shorty” Mitchell of Taylor; two brothers, Calvin Mitchell of Thorndale and Lois Ray Mitchell of Rockdale; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.