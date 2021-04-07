Services for Judy Lee Phillips Tompkins, 69, of Killeen will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
She died Saturday, April 3, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Seagraves to Weldon Phillips and Celia Lee Jones. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1970. She worked for Baylor Scott & White.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Clinton Tompkins; a daughter, Teresa Tompkins; three brothers, Weldon Royce Phillips of Round Rock, Larry Phillips of Austin and Chris Phillips of Killeen; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.