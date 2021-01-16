BELTON — Services for Steven Trey Woods, 45, of Owl Creek will be noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Woods died Sunday, Jan. 10.
He was born Oct. 15, 1975, in Temple to Joe B. Woods Sr. and Dorothy L. Odom. He attended Belton schools. He was a carpenter and truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Woods; a stepson, Malachi Nourse; two stepdaughters, Violet Kelley and Elizabeth Nourse; two brothers, Joe Woods Jr. and Amos Odom; and three sisters, Wendy Peece, Angela Thompson and Patty Odom.