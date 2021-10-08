Rev. Henderson Boozer Tate
Rev. Henderson Boozer Tate, 64, of Temple, TX, departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Waco. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Greater Zion Temple COGIC Temple, TX. BURIAL to follow at New Hope Cemetery, Temple. VISITATION: 3 – 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct 10, 2021, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Henderson was born on July 14, 1957, to Henderson Boozer, Jr., and Emma Jean in Temple, Texas. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, serving in the Youth Choir, Vice-President of the Male Choir, Vice-President of Men of Faith, Armor bearer, and obtained a license to preach, serving as Assistant Pastor. He graduated from Temple High School in 1975. He later graduated from Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins, TX, with a Bachelor of Science degree. “Mr. Boozer” worked as Substitute Teacher and Teacher for Temple Independent School District. “Boozer” served at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home as a Funeral Assistant for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are two sisters, Juanita Baxter and Shirley Poole, both of Copperas Cove; one son, Blake Ashton Boozer; one daughter, Tanya; his Branford/Dawson Family; and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made to Temple Education Foundation.
Leave condolences at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary