BELTON — Services for Richard A. Thomas, 52, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Salado with the Rev. Randy Evans officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Thomas died Monday, Aug. 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 14, 1969, in Montclair, N.J., to Linda Carnes and Kenneth P. Thomas Sr. He moved to Texas from New Jersey in 1974. He graduated from Holland High School. He married Tami Clark on Sept. 25, 2010. He worked as an executive assistant for the last 14 years for the International Evangelism Association. He was a member of Freedom Road Biker Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Tami Thomas of Salado; his father of Holland; two brothers, Edward Thomas of Florida and James Masters of Tennessee; and a sister, Paula King of Holland.
Memorials may be made to Freedom Road Biker Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.