ROSEBUD — Services for Samuel Bernard Davis, 64, of Austin will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Keenan Debose officiating.
Burial will be in Bluebonnet Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Davis died Thursday, Aug. 24, at an Austin hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1958, in Rosebud to Samuel Bailey and Fern Davis. He graduated from the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin. He received a degree in auto body and paint from Texas State Technical Institute in Waco. He worked for more than eight years at a Walmart store in Austin.
Survivors include four sisters, Regina Campbell and Vera Hodges, both of Killeen, Renee Whitfield of Rosebud and Elaine Wheeler of Cameron; and four brothers, Dana A. Bradford of San Antonio, Fredrick Bailey of Rosebud, James Brown Jr. of Stockton, Calif., and Dr. Mark Brown of Nashville, Tenn.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.