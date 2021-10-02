CAMERON — Services for Eva Borgas, 82, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Mrs. Borgas died Friday, Oct. 1, at a Tempe hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1939, in San Antonio to Ramon and Josefa Viarrial Valdez. She married Frank Borgas. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; five sons, Frank Borgas, Jr. of Branchville, and John Robert Borgas, Raymond Borgas, Rudy Borgas and Mark Anthony, all of Cameron; a daughter, Linda Martinez of Waelder; two brothers, Jimmy Valdez of Florida and Raul Valdez of Georgia; two sisters, Olivia Salas and Sally Hernandez, both of Florida; 17 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.