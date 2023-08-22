BELTON — Services for retired Lt. Col. Dr. Thomas Earl Runyan, 90, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Belton.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Runyan died Friday, Aug. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Earl John and Margarite Haugstead Runyan. He served as a doctor in the Army for 23 years, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel. He then worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple. He married Carol Levier Bell on Aug. 26, 1961, in Fairmont, W.Va.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Mark Runyan and David Runyan; and a daughter, Pamelia Billeck.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.