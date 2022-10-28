James Daniel Malina
James Daniel Malina, 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in the hospital after a brief illness on October 25, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He entered this world on August 1,1931 in Temple, TX born to George and Elizabeth Malina.
James grew up in the community of Oscar in East Bell County. He married Bertha Lue Kosthia from Cameron, Tx in 1951 and spent the next 70 years married to his Honey and raising their family of seven in Temple, Texas. He served in the United States Army and after worked for E.R Carpenter and later retired from Texas Instruments. His love for woodworking and carpentry continued long after retirement with his business J.D. Remodeling Service. In the later part of life, he enjoyed being outdoors raising his chickens, working in his yard and spending time with his favorite dog Zack. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
His parents, George and Elizabeth Malina and siblings; Helen Spaniel, David Malina, Stanley Malina, Jerome Malina, Margaret B. and Gene Malina precede him in death.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Bertha Malina and their seven children: James D. Malina Jr of Temple, Allen R. Malina of Waco, Susan K. Travis of Temple, Bobby L. Malina of Temple, Sharon A. Holt of Cameron, Kenneth W. Malina of Temple and Billy Joe Malina of Temple.
He was a proud grandpa to his eight grandchildren: Chris Boian, Robin Montalbo, Brandie Borondy, Kimberly Golden, Cody Malina, Jacob Malina, Dylan Malina and Peyton Malina. He had 15 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
A rosary will be held October 28th, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral home in Cameron, TX. A service commemorating his life will be held at Marek -Burns- Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, on Saturday October 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Darrel Kostiha officiating.
Paid Obituary