Services for Bobby L. Hobbs, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Temple Bible Church with the Rev. Charles Stoner officiating.
Burial will be held in private.
Mr. Hobbs died Thursday, May 12, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Corpus Christi to Robert and Mildred Hobbs. He graduated from Ray Miller High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at AT&T. He worked at Owens Outdoors. He married Sharon Nichols in 1983. He attended Temple Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Hobbs.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Kevin Hobbs of California and Kyle Hobbs of Houston; a daughter, Brenda Gawronski of Tyler; five stepsons, Byron Nichols, Jay Nichols, Dewey Nichols, Randy Nichols and Rusty Nichols; eight grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.