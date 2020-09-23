Services for Dr. Charles M. Stephens, 85, of Temple will be held in private in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Stephens died Friday, Sept. 18.
He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Sulphur Springs to Thomas Noel and Minnie Mae Stephens. He married Dorothy Crawford on Oct. 3, 1959. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor of science degree from East Texas State University/A&M Commerce and graduated from the Houston School of Optometry. After many years in a private practice, he joined Texas State Optical and practiced in downtown Temple and Killeen. He was a member of the Temple Jaycees and Kiwanis Club.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Scott Stephens.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Cheri O’Leary and Noel Cummings; a sister, Paulette Roberson of Tyler; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.eyesight.org, or to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.