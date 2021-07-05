Services for Jose Juan Trujillo, 51, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Trujillo died Tuesday, June 29, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: July 5, 2021 @ 5:27 am
