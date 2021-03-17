BELTON — Services for Richard Lynn Robinson, 63, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Frday in North Belton Cemetery with Norman Ashlock officiating.
Mr. Robinson died Tuesday, March 16, at a local hospital.
He was born June 1, 1957, in Belton to Lila and Alton Robinson. He was a retired Temple and Belton police officer, and had worked at Temple for 15 years and Belton for eight years. He was currently working as a security officer for the school district. He was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Richard Lynn “Little Ricky” Robinson II of Belton; and a brother, Danny Ray Robinson of Belton.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.