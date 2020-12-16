BELTON — Services for Lloyd Montgomery, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Montgomery died Tuesday, Dec. 15, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born July 22, 1930, in Bell County to Clinton Jackson and Lizzie Thomas Montgomery. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Elsie Raney on Sept. 1, 1956. He was an electrician working for Collier Electric and Brazos Electric. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 1980.
Survivors include two sons, Steven Montgomery and Bruce Montgomery, both of Temple; a daughter. Donna J. Pavel of Temple; three brothers, Jack Montgomery of Whitehouse, Donald Montgomery of Bakersfield, Calif., and William “Butch” Montgomery of Temple; two sisters, Kay Stapp of Rogers and Sue Bross of Round Rock; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.