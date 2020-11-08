Mary Louise Hill
Services for Mary Louise Hill, 88 of Temple are set for 2:00PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Temple. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jarrett and Ida Thornton, and her husband Herbert Stanley Hill. Mary was the only child born on March 29, 1932. She married Herbert Hill on December 6, 1958. They resided in Temple. Together they raised three children, Mary Ann, Randy and Carl Morgan. Although Mary Ann preceded her mother in death, she and her husband Robert Newell blessed her with three granddaughters, Pauline Kline, Kathy Manson and Bobbie Newell. Mary Louise had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and her sons blessed her with three more grandchildren. Visitation for Mary will be from 9am to 12pm on Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple.
Paid Obituary