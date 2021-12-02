Services for Roberta Louise Graf Richardson, 76, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Richardson died Tuesday, Nov. 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 18, 1945, in Kokomo, Ind., to Elmer and Mary Graf. She graduated from high school in Kokomo, Ind. She was a Baptist. She worked as a manager before retiring.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Morales of Belton and Dawn Baker Schuetzler of Western Heights, Mich.; two brothers, Angel Colon and Joe Graf, both of Florida; two sisters, Sarah Steiner of Kittyville, Wash., and Becky Rich of Celina, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.