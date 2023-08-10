ROSEBUD — Services for Frances Westerman, 94, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Stephen James officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Westerman died Saturday, Aug. 5, in Waco.
She was born April 10, 1929, in Lott to Preston and Bettie Joiner McAlpine. She married Edwin “Bill” Westerman on Feb. 15, 1946. She worked at Lott Elementary School and for the city of Lott Housing Authority. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lott and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Nelda Frances.
Survivors include a son, Dwight Westerman of Lott; two daughters, Judy Fabri of St. Augustine, Fla., and Edith Lackey of Lott; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.