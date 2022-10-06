Betty Jane (Moore) Tippen
April 10, 1928 –
September 30, 2022
On Friday, September 30th, 2022, Betty Jane (Moore) Tippen, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 94.
Betty was born on April 10th, 1928, to C.C. and Bertha (Trolinger) Moore in Oklahoma City, OK. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston, TX in 1945. On February 22nd, 1947, she married Robert Delton (R.D.) Tippen and raised two sons, Robert D. (Bob) Tippen II, and Scott Tippen. She worked at Kress’s Department Store in Houston, TX prior to her first child’s birth and was a homemaker.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and had a passion for baking, which resulted in winning several pecan pie competitions. She and her husband of 75 years, loved to travel, camping throughout the United States and Canada, enjoying nature and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Ada, OK. She was a member of Troy Senior Trojans for many years and worked with her husband on chili fundraisers for student scholarship drives and cooking for potluck/game meetings. She was known for her ready smile and sweet disposition.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and three brothers. She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years R.D., two sons, Bob Tippen of Houston, TX and Scott Tippen of Belton, TX, one daughter-in-law, Melissa Tippen of Belton, TX and a granddaughter, Samantha Tippen, formerly of Belton, TX, currently of Indianapolis, IN, and several nieces and nephews.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX is handling arrangements. Graveside services only will be held at the Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen, TX on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at 9:00 am. Officiated by Rev. Ernest Thompson of Troy, TX.
