Services for Bill Martin Dudik, 80, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dudik died Monday, Oct. 17, at his residence.
He was born April 22, 1942, in Holland to Raymond and Daisy Mae Bryant Dudik. He graduated from Belton High School. He served for 20 years in the Army. His service awards include the Meritorious Service Medal. He later worked for Collier Electric and McLane Co. Inc. He married Paula Dudik on Sept. 8, 1968, at Fort Myer, Va., and she preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2016.
Survivors include a son, Michael Dudik of Temple; two daughters, Kimberly Medina of Flower Mound and Melissa Crosswhite of Temple; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.