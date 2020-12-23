BELTON — Clara Lou McKown Wood, 83, of Belton died Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Temple.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Wood was born Oct. 30, 1937, in San Saba. She graduated from San Saba High School. She married P.W. “Sonny” Wood. She worked for American Angler Tackle, Drs. Sewell and Long Clinic and for the Belton Independent School District. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, John Davis Wood.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Beck of Belton; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.