Services for Santos Constancio, 86, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Constancio died Saturday, May 30, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 21, 1933, to Silvano and Elvira Constancio in Rosebud. He worked for many years at American Desk Manufacturing until retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Constancio, and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Santos Constancio, Ruben Constancio and Robert Constancio; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.